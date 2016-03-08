Donnarumma turns 20: AC Milan ready to offer new contract with release clause

AC Milan could offer their star Gigio Donnarumma a new contract with release clause, Il Corriere della Sera reports.



The Italian starlet, who turns 20 today, has already 152 appearances with the Serie A giants and this season his performances have been stunning. Everybody at the club seems to have forgotten the controversies with his agent Mino Raiola.



Donnarumma is contracted with AC Milan until 2021 and the Rossoneri are thinking of offering him a new contract with a release clause. It is believed that Donnarumma's price-tag is now in the region of € 60 million although it could further raise to € 100 million if the Diavoli manage to qualify for the Champions League this season.