Donnarumma wants Milan stay, Real Madrid-Juve to battle it out for Pogba, Man United won't budge on the Lukaku front: the top news of the day

Donnarumma wants Milan stay, Real Madrid-Juve to battle it out for Pogba, Man United won't budge on the Lukaku front

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, as learned by Calciomercato.com, Donnarumma wants to stay at Milan and at the moment, this is his stance. He took this decision alongside his family and friends as his decision was already communicated to his agent (Mino Raiola) and AC Milan.



Also, according to L'Equipe, Real Madrid are ready to offer Man United 150 million euros for Pogba after their 80 million euros + Gareth Bale offer was refused. Juve are also strongly after the player but it remains to be seen what Man United will eventually decide.



Finally, Inter Milan would like to get Lukaku on a loan with an option/obligation to buy where as Man United want a permanent sale. The nerazzurri might find it hard to meet the red devils demands but an Icardi sale could potentially change this.



