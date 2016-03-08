Donnarumma "embarassed" by Ronaldo

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has given an interview to Rai Sport from the Italian National team's retirement, ahead of Saturday night's match at San Siro against Portugal. On the recent meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo at the last match of the championship with Juventus: "It was a great emotion, I always played at PlayStation against him. We did not say anything because I was embarrassed".



On the episode of aggression against a young referee in Lazio region: "It’s shameful, I was in the room with Insigne and we were speechless, a very serious thing that should never happen".



Emanuele Giulianelli