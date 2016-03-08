Door opens for Manchester United as Juve forward can leave club this summer
11 May at 18:10Last summer, Manchester United were linked heavily with Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic. Mandzukic had been instrumental in Croatia's successful World Cup campaign and his goal against England in the semi-finals turned heads in the North of England. Eventually, Mandzukic remained with Juventus but the same story may not apply this summer.
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mandzukic's departure is a matter of when not if. Even if Massimiliano Allegri remains as head coach, the experienced manager seems willing to replace the Croatian with a younger star to play alongside and potentially learn from star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
In Allegri's upcoming meeting with President Andrea Agnelli, the head coach will request a new striker in the case that he stays; with Mandzukic possibly leaving regardless of what happens at the club's helm.
