Door opens for PSG and Man Utd as Raiola to push Milan star away if club fails to reach Champions League
22 May at 22:30A lot of time can never surpass without the mention of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the media. Originally tipped to be the next Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma broke into the Rossoneri first team at a young age but, since then, has attracted a lot of negative attention and criticism.
Despite this, Donnarumma is still one of the best goalkeepers in the league and has missed just two games for Milan since he made his debut for the club in October 2015 - playing 141 out of a possible 143.
Donnarumma, however, may be on his way out of the club, with reports suggesting that his future hinges on where Milan finish in the league table this season. Despite having a contract until 2024, Donnarumma could be pushed out of the club by his agent Mino Raiola, who seems insistent on the young Italian playing in the Champions League at this vital stage of his career.
If Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League, PSG and Manchester United will be on red alert as they seek to thrash out a deal for the keeper. It is suggested than an offer of between €60m and €70m could be enough to tempt Elliott Management into accepting it and seeing the promising young keeper exit the club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments