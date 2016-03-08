Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly close to signing Real Madrid's Napoli target Achraf Hakimi.The 19-year-old Hakimi made his first-team Real Madrid debut last season in August and has become one of the clubs best youngsters. He was a regular for the Moroccan national side in their FIFA World Cup campaign, before the African side got knocked out of the tournament despite having beaten Spain.Kicker report that Borussia Dortmund are close to signing Hakimi, who is also a Napoli target.The partenopei are about 7 million apart in their valuation of the right-back, while Dortmund have met the Los Blancos' demands already.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)