Dortmund identify Juve target Sancho’s replacement

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have identified potential replacement for star winger Jadon Sancho.The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Germany and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus in Italy and Manchester United in England. As per Daily Express cited by Calciomercato.com , Dortmund are hoping to get at least €100 million for the England international who has been a real revelation since joining the club.The report further stated that the club hierarchy have identified Bayer Leverkusen's highly-rated winger Kai Havertz as the man to replace the player who is likely to leave in the summer of 2020.The 20-year-old has been a star performer since joining the club's senior team in the year 2016 where he has scored 25 goals in just 92 league appearances.However, Dortmund will have to pay a lot of money for the player who has a contract with the Die Werkself till 2022.