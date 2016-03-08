Dortmund identify Juve target Sancho’s replacement
27 September at 14:27German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have identified potential replacement for star winger Jadon Sancho.
The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Germany and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus in Italy and Manchester United in England.
As per Daily Express cited by Calciomercato.com, Dortmund are hoping to get at least €100 million for the England international who has been a real revelation since joining the club.
The report further stated that the club hierarchy have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s highly-rated winger Kai Havertz as the man to replace the player who is likely to leave in the summer of 2020.
The 20-year-old has been a star performer since joining the club’s senior team in the year 2016 where he has scored 25 goals in just 92 league appearances.
However, Dortmund will have to pay a lot of money for the player who has a contract with the Die Werkself till 2022.
