German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund will face Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan on the match day four Group F tie at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.Both teams are coming in the match with four points each after first three matches, therefore, the winner will certainly improve their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage.Dortmund are coming in the match after registering back-to-back wins in domestic league and cup competitions against Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach.On the other hand, Inter are coming on the back of registering an impressive 2-1 win against Bologna in their previous league match.In the earlier tie between both teams on October 24, it was the Milan-based club who came out on top with a 2-0 score line, courtesy goals from Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Candreva.You can catch all the live action from the match on this page through our widget.