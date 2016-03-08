Dortmund interested in Inter target Giroud
15 November at 10:50German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud, as per Bild cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old—who scored a winner for France in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Moldova on Thursday—has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing spot in the starting XI following the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard.
In the recent past, it was reported that the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Giroud as a backup of first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
But as per the latest report, Dortmund—who have been linked with the former Montpellier striker in 2018—are once again interested in signing the World Cup winning forward and are ready to make a move in the January transfer window.
Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments