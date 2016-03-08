Dortmund interested in Napoli forward
20 December at 20:00Time is progressing, and no progress has been made in the very long negotiation for the renewal of the contract, expiring in 2020, between Dries Mertens and Napoli. Borussia Dortmund, interested in the Belgian, enters this stall (via calciomercato).
The German club, qualified for the Champions League round of 16 and still in the Bundesliga race, is looking for a striker to give as gifts to to their manager, who has been missing Alcacer for some time due to injury.
In terms of Mertens: there have already been the first contacts between the Gialloneri and the player's entourage. Borussia Dortmund wants Mertens straight away, in January. To tear him away from Napoli, 10 million is enough to move abroad.
Dries has listened to the Gialloneri's proposal, but it takes time . His will is always the same: to stay in Naples, the city where he has adapted to perfection, which he has felt his since 2013. The latest offer to renew Napoli, a biennial of 3 million per season plus bonus, has not convinced the player, who wouldn't want to drop from the current 4 million a year .
Borussia Dortmund may become a welcome solution, but more for June than for January.
Anthony Privetera
