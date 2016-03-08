Dortmund join Nice and Parma in race for Juventus starlet
12 August at 12:00One of the most wanted youth players of the summer has been Juventus’ Italian forward Moise Kean. After being linked initially with Leeds and AS Monaco, talks with these clubs never progressed, with Monaco in particular refusing to put a buy-back clause in the deal – which would have meant Juventus could bring the player back whenever they wish to.
Now, the Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are the latest club to enter the race for the Italian starlet. Parma and Nice are thought to be fairly interested in signing Kean yet Dortmund may have the financial superiority over Parma and Nice to tempt Kean into a move to the Bundesliga.
The 18-year-old forward is apparently edging in favour of a move to Dortmund, with the team seen as the perfect platform to help the youngster develop and grow into a better player.
