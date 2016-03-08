Dortmund leading race to sign Juve’s target Haaland
12 December at 09:20German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per Ruhr Nachrichten cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 22 matches in all competition.
For this reason, Haaland has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus, Spanish La Liga clubs Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, BVB are leading the race to sign the Norway international as the player and his agent Mino Raiola flew to Dortmund and had a meeting with the club’s representatives.
It is believed that Haaland has a secret release clause of €20 million in his contract which is why he is likely to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.
