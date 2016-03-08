Dortmund make interest clear in Genoa star

27 August at 15:15
Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have now made their interest clear in Genoa star Christian Kouame.

Genoa came up with a spirited performance in their last game, holding Paulo Fonseca's Roma to a 3-3 draw. Kouame was on target, scoring once and the giallorossi defense struggled to deal with him.

We understand that Kouame has again attracted attention. This time it is Borussia Dortmund, who have enquired about the 21-year-old Ivorian striker.

Not just BVB, but Valencia too have made an enquiry. None of the clubs are yet to make a concrete offer, but the interest persists.

Genoa feel that Kouame will be a part of their side this season and want to keep him unless suitable offers come their way. They value the player at around 15 million euros and have already rejected Bologna's offer of 12 million euros earlier this summer.

 

