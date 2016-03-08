Dortmund make offer for Juventus forward; Juve’s answer…
30 August at 10:30According to what has been reported by German sports magazine Bild, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are in pursuit of Juventus’ Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic, having gone as so far as to make an offer for the striker. However, the reports suggest that Juventus are firm in their response, with Massimiliano Allegri considering the player to be a vital part of his plans at the club.
Mandzukic scored the second goal in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Lazio at the weekend, after a scuffed shot from Ronaldo became an assist for Mandzukic to pounce on and put the game to bed. Mandzukic was also a part of Croatia’s squad at the FIFA World Cup that defied all expectations and reached the final, losing 4-2 to France in a match where Mandzukic made history by becoming the first and only player to score an own goal in a World Cup final.
Manchester United were also interested in signing Mandzukic earlier in the summer, yet Juventus’ response was exactly the same – ‘no.’
