Dortmund offer Sancho to sign Rakitic: report
14 September at 14:48German giants Borussia Dortmund have made an attempt to sign FC Barcelona veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer transfer window, as per Don Balon.
The Croatia international was linked with a move away from the Catalonia giants in the recently concluded transfer window but instead ended up staying at the club.
As per a recent report, it is being claimed that German club Dortmund made an attempt to sign Rakitic in which they also offered young winger Jadon Sancho but they wanted €120 million cash in return. However, that offer was turned down by the current Spanish champions.
