Dortmund reject offers for Chelsea target; set price-tag at €65 million
05 August at 21:45One of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment, Christian Pulisic, looks set to stay at Borussia Dortmund – despite reports linking him to a number of Europe’s best clubs.
Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all been linked as potential suitors for the 19-year-old American winger – who is largely being touted as one of the stars of the future.
Dortmund, however, have made their intentions to keep the player clear as they have not only warned Chelsea against a possible move; but have put a €65 million price-tag on the young American.
This should discourage interest for now, yet Jurgen Klopp seems determined to bring Christian Pulisic to the club with the same long-term strategy that saw them bring in Naby Keita from Dortmund’s Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.
Pulisic impressed in last season’s Bundesliga, securing an average of 2.4 dribbles, 0.9 key passes and 1.2 shots per game for Dortmund.
