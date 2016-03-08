Dortmund’s Guerreiro set to sign contract extension

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s full-back Raphael Guerreiro is set to sing a contract extension with the club.The 25-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract with Dortmund but after reportedly signing the new deal, he will extend his stay at the club till 2023.Guerreiro has joined Dortmund in the year 2016 and has so far represented the club in 57 league appearance, where he has scored nine goals as well.