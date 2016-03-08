Dortmund set price at €75M for starlet amid Man City and PSG rumours
17 August at 23:30According to what has been reported by France Football, Borussia Dortmund have set the asking price for 22-year-old German starlet Julian Weigl at €75 million; amid rumours that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the player.
Julian Weigl signed for Dortmund from 1860 Munich for a fee of €2.5 million back in 2015. Just 19 at the time, Weigl has since become an important part of the set-up at Dortmund, having played 85 times in the Bundesliga.
TransferMarkt value Julian Weigl at €30 million but Dortmund setting a figure so high is likely to deter the interest of the big spending clubs. Weigl is a central defensive-midfielder by trade, yet also can play in central-midfield when called upon.
Weigl made his debut for the German national team in May 2016, having played at U21, U20 and U19 level prior. He has since made a total of 5 appearances for the German national team.
