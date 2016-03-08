Opta Facts

100% of teams to have won 3-0 at home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout match have progressed to the next round (7 previous cases). If Tottenham go through, it would be their second appearance in the competition’s quarter-finals after 2010/11.

Tottenham have won their three previous encounters with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, twice in last season’s group stages (3-1 at Wembley, 2-1 at the Signal Iduna Park) and in this season’s round of 16 first leg (3-0 at Wembley).

Borussia Dortmund conceded more goals in the first leg against Tottenham (3) than they did in the entire group stages earlier this season (2).

Tottenham secured their joint-biggest Champions League victory in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund, winning by a three-goal margin for the fifth time in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have lost 10 of their last 13 Champions League knockout games (W3), after losing only one of their previous 14 (W9 D4).

11 of Tottenham’s 12 goals in the Champions League this season have come in the second-half (92%).

Tottenham have scored in each of their last 17 Champions League games, their longest run in the competition. They’ve also only ever lost one game in the Champions League (out of 31 played) by more than two clear goals, against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in April 2011 (0-4).

Borussia Dortmund’s attacking trio of Mario Götze, Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic only had one shot combined in the first leg against Tottenham.

Raphael Guerreiro has scored four of Borussia Dortmund’s last five goals in the Champions League.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has scored nine goals in 11 games in all competitions against Borussia Dortmund, more than he has against any other side in his senior club career.

Spurs take on Dortmund in Germany this evening, the visitors arriving with a 3-goal advantage picked up in the first leg at Wembley.Facts