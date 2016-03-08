Dortmund star duo will miss Inter clash
22 October at 11:30
On the eve of the clash between Inter and Borussia Dortmund, the latter have received some bad news. In fact, Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus will both miss the important game, which of course is a huge plus for the Nerazzurri.
The Spanish striker, who has been out since the beginning of the month, is suffering from a muscle problem in his calf. As for the German winger, after scoring against Monchengladbach last time out, he has been stopped by the flu for tomorrow's game.
On the other hand, the German side will have a fully recovered Burki in goal, while Mario Götze also is back in the squad. Furthermore, Jadon Sancho is back after being excluded last time out, having arrived one day late from international duty.
However, the exclusion of Alcacer and Reus certainly is a big blow for Dortmund, which could end up deciding the game tomorrow. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00.
