Dortmund vs. Inter: Probable line-ups

This evening, the Champions League returns with the fourth round of the group stage. For Inter, a very important clash with Borussia Dortmund awaits, after beating the Germans at the San Siro in the third round. With a win, they would move three points clear of the black and yellow side.Therefore, it will be a big chance for Conte's men to get closer to the knockout phase. However, the manager will have to do without D'Ambrosio, Asamoah and Gagliardini, in addition to the longtime injured Sanchez. Sensi, having recovered, is set to start on the bench.As a result of the injuries, Vecino and Biraghi will get the chance from start once again. The latter started against Bologna in the league as well, while the former came off the bench in the 2-1 win. Down below are the probable line-ups for both sides.Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Brandt, Hazard; Gotze.Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro.