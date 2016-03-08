Double blow for Napoli as transfer targets move towards Wolverhampton and Arsenal
18 June at 19:31As Napoli hunt for a new goalkeeper to strengthen their squad after an impressive 17/18 Serie A season, the latest news will come as a real blow.
Today, Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the signing of 30-year-old goalkeeper Rui Patricio, after the player terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon. Currently Portugal’s number one at the World Cup, Patricio is a big coup for Wolves and Napoli fans will be disappointed that they were beaten to his signature by a newly promoted team.
Similarly, German goalkeeper Bernd Leno is nearing a move to Arsenal. After our reports last week from German outlet Bild, it appears as though the deal will be made official within the coming days.
As Napoli were, at one point, very close to both of these deals, questions may be asked about how they managed to miss out.
