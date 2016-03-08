Double transfer market duel between Juve and Real Madrid: the names
14 April at 11:45Yesterday Juventus postponed their Serie A title party but overall the Bianconeri are more focused on the return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax but not only.
Fabio Paratici is also already working for the future to build a team that could win a ninth consecutive Scudetto and impress in Europe. The two names that attract the biggest interest are Paul Pogba and Joao Felix and for both, it will be a real tug of war on the market with Real Madrid.
The French midfielder scored twice yesterday in Manchester United's win against West Ham but this did not leave the club calm. In England, it is reported that the interest of Real Madrid has led to a point at which the contract tying him to the club until 2021 is not enough to keep the world champions at the Old Trafford.
Tuttosport ensures that the frequent contacts between Paratici and Mino Raiola for the renewal of Moise Kean keep Juve's candidacy in the race very hot, while Spanish paper AS confirms that Zidane has 200 million euros ready and is already redesigning the team with Pogba in the middle.
Joao Felix is also a very appreciated name which has been in Juve's viewfinder for some time now, with the Bianconeri reportedly ready to sacrifice Paulo Dybala for him. The Portuguese starlet has a 200 million euros release clause but in Portugal, there are rumours of first offers between 75 and 100 million, which could be enough to convince Benfica.
Juve are in the race but they must always beware of Real Madrid, struck by the hattrick of the youngster against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. Scouts of the Los Blancos were reportedly present in the stands to follow Luka Jovic but were positively impressed by the performance of Felix, to the point of increased interest in the midfielder in view of the summer transfer market.
