Douglas Costa attends Neymar party after car crash - watch
05 February at 14:00Juventus star Douglas Costa attended Neymar's "Red Night Birthday" in Paris on Monday evening. The Psg star celebrated his birthday together with his friends as well as club and Brazil team-mates. Douglas Costa' former Juve team-mate Gigi Buffon did also attended the even together with Marco Verratti and other Psg stars.
On Monday morning, hours before the party in Paris, Douglas Costa had been involved in a car accident near Turin.
Watch the pictures of Neymar's Nuit Rouge party in our gallery
#Juventus , Douglas #Costa al party di #Neymar dopo l'incidente— Susanna Marcellini (@SusannaMarce) 5 febbraio 2019
L'attaccante bianconero non rinuncia al "Nuit Rouge", la festa in rosso organizzata dal fuoriclasse del #Psg pic.twitter.com/UViEyL2LVw
