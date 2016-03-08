Douglas Costa enjoys himself at Neymar's party; Juventus angry
05 February at 21:40Serie A giants Juventus have been angered by the behaviour of Douglas Costa as he went to Neymar's party in Paris recently.
The Brazilian was involved in a car crash recently, but escaped unscathed but the other person was sent to the hospital to get treatment.
Earlier today, a video emerged that showed Douglas Costa enjoying himself at Neymar's Red Night Party in Paris, as he had travelled to the French capital to his Brazilian teammate's party.
While he was free on the day, this has left the club angered at his behaviour, state Gazzetta dello Sport.
While Costa did train, he was not advised by the club to travel to France and it seems as though the first cracks in the relationship between the player and the club are now appearing. Douglas was not advised to go to Paris since he had been in a car accident just hours ago and had travelled to the French capital on Monday night.
PSG stars Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti were also also present at the event.
