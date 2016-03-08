Douglas Costa fine and suspension revealed

What was done by Douglas Costa yesterday is an unqualifiable and unacceptable gesture, for a champion of his level and for a Juventus player. It started with an elbow, then a an attempt to head butt Federico Di Francesco, then came a spit to the opponent, which led the VAR to lead the referee to send Costa out of the pitch.



Hard times for the Brazilian, who by regulation will miss the next three league matches, given that the spit is similar to a violent conduct. The Brazilian will be out for the trip to Frosinone and for home games against Bologna and Napoli, with the big match scheduled for next September 29.



If, however, the Sports Judge decides to consider it as a particularly serious violent conduct, the disqualification will rise to five games, as Costa won't be allowed to play at the Dacia Arena against Udinese and at the Allianz Stadium against Genoa .

