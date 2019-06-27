Douglas Costa hints at Juve stay despite Man Utd links
27 June at 12:45
Douglas Costa seems to have committed himself to Juventus with his latest Instagram post. The Brazilian winger was spoken about specifically by new manager Maurizio Sarri during his unveiling last week when he said “Douglas Costa is potentially a top player and we must see if we can build the team round him.”
And Costa, who has been courted by Manchester United this summer, seems to have responded well to this. He is currently on his holidays in his native Brazil, but took to social media to send a message that seems to indicate he will be a Juventus player next season. The message was sent to teammate Miralem Pjanic: "I'm connected, soon another season mad brother will begin."
