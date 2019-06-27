Douglas Costa hints at Juve stay despite Man Utd links

27 June at 12:45

Douglas Costa seems to have committed himself to Juventus with his latest Instagram post. The Brazilian winger was spoken about specifically by new manager Maurizio Sarri during his unveiling last week when he said “Douglas Costa is potentially a top player and we must see if we can build the team round him.”
 
And Costa, who has been courted by Manchester United this summer, seems to have responded well to this. He is currently on his holidays in his native Brazil, but took to social media to send a message that seems to indicate he will be a Juventus player next season. The message was sent to teammate Miralem Pjanic: "I'm connected, soon another season mad brother will begin."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tô ligado que logo mais vai começar uma temporada insana meu bro @miralem_pjanic

A post shared by DC11 (@douglascosta) on

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.