Douglas Costa: 'I want to stay at Juventus, Sarri will do great things here'
19 June at 13:35Juventus winger Douglas Costa has revealed that he wants to stay at the bianconceri this summer as new manager Maurizio Sarri is set to do achieve great things at the club.
Costa has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, who seem keen on selling the Brazilian this summer. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him.
In a brief interview that Costa gave recently, he said: "I don't know Sarri personally, but I saw him work in Naples. He did a fantastic season and I think we will do great things. Future? I have others three years of contract with Juventus and I am convinced to stay. Now everything is new with the coach and I will stay here."
On objectives for the season, he said: "Every year Serie A is more difficult, now with Conte at Inter and Ancelotti at Napoli will be tougher. We will do our best to improve, especially in the Champions League, which is our goal. Juve must win every playing trophy ".
The Old Lady are currently trying their best to sell the winger and could insert him in a possible deal with Man United for Paul Pogba.
Go to comments