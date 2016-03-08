Douglas Costa: 'I want to stay at Juventus, Sarri will do great things here'

Douglas Costa disperato Juve
19 June at 13:35
Juventus winger Douglas Costa has revealed that he wants to stay at the bianconceri this summer as new manager Maurizio Sarri is set to do achieve great things at the club.

Costa has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, who seem keen on selling the Brazilian this summer. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him.

In a brief interview that Costa gave recently, he said: "I don't know Sarri personally, but I saw him work in Naples. He did a fantastic season and I think we will do great things. Future? I have others three years of contract with Juventus and I am convinced to stay. Now everything is new with the coach and I will stay here."

On objectives for the season, he said: "Every year Serie A is more difficult, now with Conte at Inter and Ancelotti at Napoli will be tougher. We will do our best to improve, especially in the Champions League, which is our goal. Juve must win every playing trophy ".

The Old Lady are currently trying their best to sell the winger and could insert him in a possible deal with Man United for Paul Pogba.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.