Douglas Costa likely to stay at Juventus

Douglas Costa’s career in Turin is likely to take a massive turn as he is now all set to stay with Juventus for another season.



The former Bayern Munich winger was expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window as he was deemed surplus.



However, as things change in life, it did for Costa as well and he is now set to stay with the current Serie A champions.



The reason is his willingness to go an extra mile for the club which is why he returned to Turin before the rest of the squad and has impressed new manager Maurizio Sarri with his sheer hard work.

It is because of that reason the former Chelsea manager has publicly backed the player by saying: “We need to start from with talented players and Douglas Costa is one of them.”



Even though the 28-year-old was earlier linked with a move to English Premier League giants Manchester United, it is expected that he is all set to be with the Bianconeri for the 2019-20 campaign.



