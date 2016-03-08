Douglas Costa recovered but limited: Sarri's plan with the Juventus star

Douglas Costa is warming up his engine. However, after the umpteenth muscle injury suffered at the end of November, Juventus want to take precautions. Sarri is very keen on the Brazilian's qualities and knows well that he cannot throw him into the fray without precautions.



For this reason, the Juventus coach has prepared the plan for the complete recovery of the attacker. Today, against Udinese, Douglas Costa will be on the bench but the intention is to make him play at least one piece of the match so as to put minutes in the legs between today and Wednesday (against Sampdoria) so that he will be physically ready for next Sunday when Juventus face Lazio in the Italian Super Cup.

