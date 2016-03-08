Douglas Costa remains out of Juventus squad

Juventus have this evening named their full squad list for the upcoming match against Inter Milan tomorrow; where the Bianconeri will need to be at their best to come away from San Siro with a result and, more importantly, the mental edge over their rivals, who currently sit on top of the table.The Juventus squad is as follows, with Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa not a part of Sarri's team for the match.1. Szczesny4. De Ligt5. Pjanic6. Khedira7. Ronaldo8. Ramsey10. Dybala12. Alex Sandro14. Matuidi16. Cuadrado19. Bonucci21. Higuain23. Emre Can24. Rugani25. Rabiot28. Demiral30. Bentancur31. Pinsoglio33. Bernardeschi77. Buffon