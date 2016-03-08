Douglas Costa remains out of Juventus squad
05 October at 19:15Juventus have this evening named their full squad list for the upcoming match against Inter Milan tomorrow; where the Bianconeri will need to be at their best to come away from San Siro with a result and, more importantly, the mental edge over their rivals, who currently sit on top of the table.
The Juventus squad is as follows, with Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa not a part of Sarri's team for the match.
1. Szczesny
4. De Ligt
5. Pjanic
6. Khedira
7. Ronaldo
8. Ramsey
10. Dybala
12. Alex Sandro
14. Matuidi
16. Cuadrado
19. Bonucci
21. Higuain
23. Emre Can
24. Rugani
25. Rabiot
28. Demiral
30. Bentancur
31. Pinsoglio
33. Bernardeschi
77. Buffon
I convocati per il Derby d'Italia.#InterJuve #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/WWQXykgZeW— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 5, 2019
