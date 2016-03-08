Douglas Costa set to start for Juventus in season opener

22 August at 20:30
Juventus kick off their Serie A season with a match against Parma on Saturday as the reigning champions look to get their 2019/20 campaign off to a winning start.

Not much is known about how the squad will line up on Saturday but one player who has particularly impressed during pre-season and has, therefore, earned himself a spot in the starting line-up is Brazilian forward Douglas Costa.

Costa was starting to fall out of favour towards the final months of Massimiliano Allegri's reign at the club and will be now given a second chance to impress; having worked extremely hard in training this summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Parma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.