Douglas Costa set to start for Juventus in season opener
22 August at 20:30Juventus kick off their Serie A season with a match against Parma on Saturday as the reigning champions look to get their 2019/20 campaign off to a winning start.
Not much is known about how the squad will line up on Saturday but one player who has particularly impressed during pre-season and has, therefore, earned himself a spot in the starting line-up is Brazilian forward Douglas Costa.
Costa was starting to fall out of favour towards the final months of Massimiliano Allegri's reign at the club and will be now given a second chance to impress; having worked extremely hard in training this summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments