Douglas Costa to miss Brazil v Serbia through injury and his World Cup is at risk
23 June at 20:55Ahead of Brazil’s final Group E fixture against Serbia, Brazilians will be disappointed at the news that Juventus winger Douglas Costa will miss the match through injury.
Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar spoke on the matter, describing it as “a fatality, nothing else". He went on to add “the goal is to have him available within the World Cup anyway” but also spoke about the situation of Danilo; who is also injured.
“We expect a faster recovery from Danilo than Douglas Costa. The lesion of the latter concerns a more important muscle.” So the signs suggest that Costa’s injury is a serious one and there is a chance that Costa could miss the rest of the World Cup.
This would come at some loss for Brazil, with Costa being one of the players to make a real difference against Costa Rica. Without Costa, Brazil may struggle – as they did against Switzerland in the opener.
For more news, features and views, click here.
Go to comments