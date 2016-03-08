Drastic overhaul expected at Milan this summer

There could be a lot of change coming this summer in Milan. Many positions are under threat, starting with the coach, but one thing that is for certain, the midfield will face an overhaul. In the coming weeks, we will know something more, starting with the fate of Tiemoué Bakayoko, who is on loan with the right of redemption from Chelsea.

This morning, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the future of the Frenchman is also linked to that of Lucas Biglia: to redeem the former Milan need to pay the Blues need 35 million euros and help could come just from the possible sale of Argentine deep-lying playmaker, who still has a one-year contract with a net salary of 3.5 million. In the past few hours, the former Lazio star’s agent has admitted to having received more than one offer for his client, including that of a French top club and that of Boca Juniors.

What also will be the future of Franck Kessie? Whose stay at the Milanello is not at all obvious, after the fight in the derby with Biglia. The Ivorian would be one of the few players to guarantee a good capital gain. There are instead three safe departures, namely those of Montolivo, Mauri and Bertolacci, which are due to expire next 30 June and to which the club in Via Aldo Rossi will not renew the contract.

Regarding any new arrivals, the hottest name seems to be that of Stefano Sensi of Sassuolo, but also attention to the name of Diawara from Napoli.