Dries Mertens hints at Napoli stay
03 June at 12:10Napoli star Dries Mertens has indicated at a possible stay at the partenopei, amidst rumors linking him with a move to other clubs.
Mertens joined Napoli in the summer of 2014 from PSV Eindhoven for a fee in the region of 9.5 million euros. This season, the Belgian forward impressed for Napoli by playing up front, finding the back of the net 18 times and racking up a tally of six assists on the way too.
In a recent interview that Mertens gave to PremiumSport, he indicated that he can stay at Napoli this summer. He said: " Stay in Naples? Let's see how the story is, I do not understand what happened with Sarri, now I'm here, when I come back I'll see.
"Am I fine with Ancelotti? For me also Sarri was fine, I look at the team: we have a strong team, it is not the coach who changes it ".
Mertens has also previously indicated that he wants to stay at Napoli.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
