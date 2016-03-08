Drogba on Ronaldo's Juve move: 'So right that I was going to do it'

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba spoke in an interview with La Stampa, unveiling a bit of his own transfer history and connections to Cristiano Ronaldo: "Amazed by the transition from Real Madrid to Juventus? Not even a bit. It is perfect, exciting, so right that I was going to do it. "



"I was a step away from Italy: I already thought I was there, the details were missing and then everything was evaporated and you're not asking me the team, it's useless to reopen the chapter. Even there was more than an offer and I was very interested so I understand perfectly Ronaldo ".



"Will the transition from the Liga to Serie A be brutal? Many say he should have stayed where he was and maybe for any other 33-year-old champion it would make sense." Real is a giant team, with ambitions always at the highest levels, but he is one that feeds on motivations and above all at that age new challenges are needed.”

