Dudek: 'I'm sorry to the Milan fans for Istanbul...'
01 June at 18:45Jerzy Dudek was a part of the Liverpool side that famously overturned a 3-0 deficit to AC Milan in Istanbul to lift the UEFA Champions League. Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's final tonight against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Dudek said:
"It was a crazy night. We were losing as you know, then we managed to make it up by scoring three goals in six minutes. That match demonstrates the character of Liverpool, as happened again this year against Barcelona . It was an incredible match. I send a kiss to the Milan fans, forgive me for Istanbul. Tonight the Reds can do it, it's their night.
"Klopp? He deserves it, he is the right man in the right place. I hope Salah is the man of the match, because it would mean that we didn't need Alisson's miracles. It's a really strong team. The only thing missing from this Liverpool, with all these players, is to win."
