Dutch authorities investigate Raiola over deals with AC Milan
16 May at 13:25Dutch authorities have opened an investigation over Mino Raiola and some of his deals with AC Milan, Il Fatto Quotidiano reports.
Raiola’s company is based in Ireland and his fiscal residence is in Montecarlo. Dutch authorities have opened an investigation to verify Raiola’s fiscal residence and have asked the Italian Finance Police to forward them the contracts he signed with AC Milan between 2014 and 2017.
Raiola is the agent of Gigio Donnarumma and Giacomo Bonaventura. The Italian goalkeeper signed a € 6 million-a-year deal last summer but is expected to leave the San Siro at the end of the season.
The future of Bonaventura at AC Milan is also in doubt as reports in Italy claim the talented midfielder could either sign a new contract with AC Milan or leave the San Siro to join Juventus where Massimiliano Allegri would welcome him with open arms.
Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has also opened an investigation against Raiola for his claims against the Italia FA, dated back to the 20th of March.
“Our Federation sucks”, Raiola said after learning of Mario Balotelli’s snub.
“We have a weak federation, we should hire a director of football and a coach, not hire a coach and make a plan around him.”
