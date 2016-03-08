Dutch referee confirmed for Juventus v Atletico Madrid
10 March at 13:25Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers has been confirmed to be the man who will officiate Juventus' second leg against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Kuipers has been involved in 6 Juventus games in the past and it will not be good news for Juve to hear that they have won only 2 of the 6 Old Lady games he's refereed in. One was the 2-1 win over Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.
All other 4 games are draws and it includes the 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the 2015-16 season and the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in the Europa League in 2014.
Allegri is more familiar to him than Juve as their paths crossed when Allegri was at AC Milan. Kuipers was the referee for Allegri's AC Milan's Champions League quarter final in the 2011-12 season.
Atletico Madrid have a bad experience with Kuipers, as he was officiating the game in which they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in 2014.
Go to comments