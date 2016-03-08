Dutch starlet reveals why he joined Roma
29 July at 15:00Justin Kluivert, Roma’s new signing who arrived from Ajax at the beginning of the summer, has spoken about his career on he official Giallorossi TV:
"That Ajax was a great experience, I played the Youth league and played at a high level. I chose Rome because I wanted to change, I'm happy with my choice, I chose Roma after talking with my family, we had good feelings and I chose the Giallorossi.
On his preferred role on the field: “I prefer scoring goals but providing assist is important for a left wing.
On family and his father: “Family is very important to me…my Dad had a great career and for me it is not difficult to relate to him, he spurs me every day and I do not feel the pressure.
"I chose number 34 for a friend of mine who had a serious head injury, I do it for him. The Dutch team? Strootman and Karsdorp welcomed me well, it's nice to be able to count on them. It is an honor to wear the shirt of Rome, especially because few Dutchmen have done so.”
Click here for more transfer news and updates
Go to comments