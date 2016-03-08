Dybala agent asks Man Utd for €15m commission to convince Juve forward to join

02 August at 12:00
Despite the wishes and intentions of the Juventus management, Paulo Dybala seems to have his heart set on staying at the Bianconeri. For whatever reason, the Argentine is skeptical about a move to Premier League side Manchester United; perhaps due to the club not playing Champions League football and looking unlikely to finish in the top four in this upcoming campaign.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting that Paulo Dybala's agent, Jorge Antun, is offering Manchester United his services in convincing the Argentine to leave Juventus for Manchester, for a modest commission of 15 million euros.

United have reportedly been disgusted by the figure and are now thinking hesitantly about their next steps, reluctant to pay this huge fee to Dybala's agent. However, if it is the only way to get the deal over the line, the Red Devils might just have to consider the proposal.

