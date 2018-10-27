Dybala and Ronaldo accidentally reveal Juve defensive tactics
29 October at 19:40Juventus star Paulo Dybala recently posted a photograph with Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and in the background of the photo, the defensive tactics of Juventus were clearly visible.
In a sheet of paper stuck to the wall, the defensive tactics and defensive roles of Juve are clearly mentioned, with names of players mentioned next to what they will do in the defensive phase of the game.
Its not something Max Allegri would like!
