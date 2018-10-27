Dybala and Ronaldo accidentally reveal Juve defensive tactics

29 October at 19:40
Juventus star Paulo Dybala recently posted a photograph with Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and in the background of the photo, the defensive tactics of Juventus were clearly visible.

In a sheet of paper stuck to the wall, the defensive tactics and defensive roles of Juve are clearly mentioned, with names of players mentioned next to what they will do in the defensive phase of the game.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vamoooos.! ⚽️⚽️

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on


Its not something Max Allegri would like!

