Dybala angry with Juventus, considers Man Utd move

02 August at 22:15
Juventus star Paulo Dybala is now said to be angry with the bianconeri for pushing him away from the club despite having promised otherwise earlier this summer.

Dybala's relationship with former manager Massimiliano Allegri had deteriorated towards the end of the season and he had wanted to leave the club if he was still in- charge. But the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as the manager changed his thinking.

 
But as talks go on for a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dybala himself, Juve are desperate to do a deal and are forcing the Argentine out. Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano has told Sky in England that Dybala is now angry with how he is being treated and is now considering the move to Manchester United, having previously not been too open to one.

Romano claims that the situation has changed over the past few hours and as much as Dybala would want to stay at Juve, he is left frustrated by how he is being forced out of the club. 

Personal terms are now close to being agreed by Dybala's entourage with La Joya set to talk to Maurizio Sarri on Monday to know more about the situation and whether there is still a chance that he can stay.

As things stand, Juventus are keen on completing the swap deal before the British transfer deadline of the 8th of August.

 

