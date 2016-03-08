Dybala apologises for celebrating disallowed goal during Sorrentino injury
19 August at 11:30Juventus narrowly avoided embarrassment on the first day of the season yesterday after coming back from 2-1 down against Chievo Verona to win 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Bernadeschi. Moments before Bernadeschi’s winner, Mandzukic scored a goal that was disallowed due to a handball and a collision between debutant Cristiano Ronaldo and experienced 39-year-old goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino.
When Mandzukic’s goal went in, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini celebrated; which a fan on Instagram pointed out was wrong. Replying to the comment, Dybala responded that he’s “right, I did not realise in the moment, I was wrong [to celebrate].”
