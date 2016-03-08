Dybala back in Juve XI?
14 September at 21:30Paulo Dybala is likely to be in the starting eleven for Juventus in this weekend’s Serie A TIM clash against Sassuolo. This is reported by Sky Sports, after they have revealed how the Argentinian attacker's price is on the rise. The afternoon training at Continassa is still underway but, so far, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are likely to be starting up top, with Croatian international Mario Mandzukic being left on the bench.
The formation that Massimiliano Allegri will choose against the neroverdi will most likely be similar to the one used against Chievo in the first day of the championship. If this is true, it is likely for Douglas Costa to be completing the attacking trident. Against Chievo, the squad lined up as is: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, and Cuadrado in attack; Pjanic and Khedira in the center of midfield; Alex Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, and Cancelo in defense; and finally, Szczęsny in goal.
