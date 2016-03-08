The former Palermo star was linked to a departure from Juventus recently by Maurizio Zamparini, and has been dropped in four out of his last five games with club and country.



Yet he only seemed to have the Old Lady on his mind in an interview with the Gazzetta.

“I admit it, I didn’t begin like last year or even 2016. One thing is certain, I want to arrive in Turin to work fruitfully and earn my place back.”

The Argentine star has struggled to adapt to life with Cristiano Ronaldo around, though he claims that this isn’t a problem.

“We have an excellent understanding on the pitch, we just need to keep training, we have the whole season ahead of us.”

“I told myself [when CR7 joined] that I’ve had the luck to play with Messi with the national team, now I have the possibility to play with Ronaldo at Juventus.