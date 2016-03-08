¡Buena suerte hermano, fue muy lindo compartir estos años de victorias, goles y títulos! @G_Higuain pic.twitter.com/Foz6rfZUuR — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 2, 2018

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has thanked Gonzalo Higuain on his Old Lady exit, as he looks set to join AC Milan.Dybala posted a message for his Argentine compatriot on Twitter and thanked him for all the goals they have celebrated and times they have spent together at the Turin based side.

The message read: "Good luck brother, it was very nice to share these years of victories, goals and titles! @G_Higuain"



