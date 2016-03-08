Dybala does not want to leave Juve but club in talks with Tottenham: the latest
26 July at 11:30Paulo Dybala is for sale for Juventus and if the right offer arrives, the Bianconeri will evaluate the player's departure. The Argentinian striker, although not yet even seen by Maurizio Sarri, appears to be far from the possible tactical schemes of the Tuscan coach, but although the club has made it clear to him and his agent that he is not a part of the plans, La Joya is doing everything to stay at the Allianz Stadium.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala has already informed Juventus that he will shorten his holidays to return as soon as possible at the new coach's disposal. He is expected on August 5th but probably already on Thursday the 1st he will present himself at Continassa to carry out the medical examinations and athletic tests.
However, despite all this, as mentioned, this does not reflect the needs of Juventus. The player is appreciated by Tottenham who started contacts with the Bianconeri yesterday who reiterated that an offer of at least 90 million will be necessary to let the player go.
In addition, in the case of a departure from Juventus, Dybala would like a double-digit salary at his new club, at least 10 million euros ( compared to the 7.5 million he currently earns). In short, it will not be easy to convince him of the need to leave Turin.
Go to comments