Dybala explains relationship with Sampaoli: 'We didn't talk during the World Cup'

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala has revealed that he never talked to Jorge Sampaoli during the FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2018.



Dybala's under utilisation has come under scrutiny from even Leonel Scaloni and even during the tutelage of Sampaoli. Argentina's struggles have been highlighted by the misuse of the Juventus star.



In an interview that the playmaker gave to Fox Sports, he opened up about his relationship with Sampaoli.



He said: "I talked to him when he came to Turin before the World Cup , but in Russia we didn't have any communication. He never said anything, and after that summer we never spoke again."



