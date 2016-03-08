Dybala explains why he hasn't scored for Argentina yet
17 November at 18:50Juventus striker Paulo Dybala spoke after the friendly won by his Argentina side against Mexico. La Joya is still looking for the first goal in the national team and he addressed this issue in a post-match interview to the media.
" I think I do not have to be selfish but have to think about the good of the team. Obviously, scoring is an added value, but I tried to help the team in the role in which I played. Today the coach gave me a lot of freedom so, playing with two strikers, I tried to help both the attack and the midfield. In the first half, it worked because we had more possession. In the second half, Mexico changed the system and we had to defend more," Dybala said.
Go to comments